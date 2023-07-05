14 Yr Old Wants to be America’s Top Young Scientist

What were you doing at 14? A teenager from Portland wants to save the planet. She’s competing in the 3M Young Scientist Challenge,Anisha Dhoot will be in 9th grade at Westview HS this fall. She is one of the top 10 finalists in the entire U.S. and in October she’ll have to present her project she came up with while at Stoller Middle School in Beaverton.

You can hear her talk about the project that got her into this prestigious competition here:

The competition will take place from October 9-10, 2023 in Minneapolis. The grand prize winner will receive $25,000, a unique destination trip, and the title of America’s Top Young Scientist.