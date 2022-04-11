      Weather Alert

100 Oregonians Now Hospitalized With COVID-19

Apr 11, 2022 @ 3:14pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority recorded 840 new COVID-19 cases and 19 more virus related deaths over the weekend.

100 Oregonians are currently hospitalized with the virus.

21 of those patients are in the ICU.

Statewide, the test positivity rate is 4.4 percent.

