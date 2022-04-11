100 Oregonians Now Hospitalized With COVID-19

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority recorded 840 new COVID-19 cases and 19 more virus related deaths over the weekend.
100 Oregonians are currently hospitalized with the virus.
21 of those patients are in the ICU.
Statewide, the test positivity rate is 4.4 percent.
We want to keep you informed about #COVID19 in Oregon. Data are provisional and change frequently.
Note: This report covers the three-day period from April 8 to April 10.
For more information, including COVID-19 data by county, visit our dashboard: https://t.co/WEAen37PjG pic.twitter.com/8l9tJMjxZ4
— OR Health Authority (@OHAOregon) April 11, 2022
