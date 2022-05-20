      Weather Alert

1 Person Dead, Multiple Crashes On Interstate 5 In Kelso During Hailstorm

May 20, 2022 @ 10:22am
Courtesy: KGW

KELSO, Wash. — One person died and another was injured on Interstate 5 on Thursday afternoon when a hailstorm came through the area causing multiple crashes involving semis, passenger vehicles and a motorcycle.

75-year-old Charlene Flannigan from Reno, Nevada died after she lost control of her motorcycle in the northbound lanes near the Lexington Bridge/MP 42 just before 2:15pm, crashed into the median and was knocked off her bike.  Authorities say she was wearing a helmet.

The crashes blocked all lanes for several hours.  The southbound lanes were closed until around 4:30pm; the northbound lanes reopened around 5:30.

Washington State Patrol reports there were multiple crashes in both directions of the freeway.

