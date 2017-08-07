Portland Ore. – Mayor Ted Wheeler announced that he’s selected Oakland Deputy Chief Danielle Outlaw to be the next chief of police in Portland. In a statement, Wheeler said he made his decision based on Outlaw’s ability to work with diverse communities, and her ability to lead an organization committed to community policing, transparency and accountability. Wheeler said he and Outlaw “have a shared dedication to improving relationships with Portland’s communities of color, increasing diversity and embracing equity.” Outlaw will become the first black woman to be Portland police chief.