Zoo Lights Returns To Walk Through Event The Year

Portland, Ore. — The Northwest holiday tradition, Zoo Lights, sponsored by U.S. Bank, will commence on November 24. It will feature life-size animal silhouettes, illuminated tree forests, and rides on the zoo train. Early-bird tickets with a 10% discount are available for purchase until October 18 at oregonzoo.org/lights.

Additionally, tickets are now on sale for Brew Lights, an exclusive Zoo Lights experience for individuals aged 21 and over. Brew Lights will take place on November 17-18, where attendees can sample a variety of over 100 local beers, seltzers, and ciders from more than 50 Northwest vendors. Live music and millions of lights will enhance the experience.

This year’s Zoo Lights marks a return to the traditional walk-through winter wonderland, which had been a holiday tradition for over 30 years prior to the pandemic. In 2020, the zoo adapted to a drive-through format due to state guidelines, and this format was used for a combination of walk-through and drive-through nights over the following two years.

Mickey Webb, the events director, acknowledged the challenge of managing the drive-through format while keeping the tradition alive. However, the zoo received positive feedback from those who found it a more convenient option. The zoo is committed to making accommodations for visitors with various mobility and sensory-processing needs as they return to the classic holiday path.

Visitors can rent wheelchairs and electric scooters at the zoo’s gift shop. A sensory-friendly Zoo Lights event is scheduled for November 20, featuring the same dazzling displays with adjusted music and lighting for a more sensory-friendly experience. Calming rooms will also be available for children who need breaks.

Please note that Zoo Lights is a special event and requires separate admission from regular daytime visits. Members can enjoy a 20% discount on regular tickets and have the option to purchase special preview tickets for November 19 before the official Zoo Lights opening. All guests, including members, must reserve tickets in advance via the zoo’s website.