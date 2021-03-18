Zoning May Change In Portland To Suit Homeless Needs
PORTLAND, Ore–Portland City Commissioners spent 5 hours Wednesday listening to the public and other members of the community talk about homelessness and the need to make it easier to bring tiny homes and other shelter facilities into neighborhoods, near parks, and other nature spaces.
People are really split on this. Some told the council the city is no longer beautiful it’s treated like a dump. Others were interested in finding a compassionate solution to the problem. Council will take up the subject again over the next 2 weeks. Online comments should be directed to Mayor Ted Wheeler’s website. A link is set up there. The council could make a decision on the zone changes by the end of March .