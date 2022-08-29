‘Zombie Ice’ From Greenland Will Raise Sea Level 10 Inches

FILE - A boat navigates at night next to large icebergs in eastern Greenland on Aug. 15, 2019. Zombie ice from the massive Greenland ice sheet will eventually raise global sea level by at least 10 inches (27 centimeters) on its own, according to a study released Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. Zombie or doomed ice is still attached to thicker areas of ice, but it’s no longer getting fed by those larger glaciers. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana, File)

GREENLAND (AP) – A new study finds that Greenland has more than 120 trillion tons of ice that can be thought of as zombie ice that’s going to raise sea level globally by at least 10 inches.

Monday’s study looks at the edges of Greenland’s ice sheet, ice that authors say is starving and dead.

It will unavoidably melt and increase sea level rise no matter what else happens with future carbon pollution.

That’s because of decades of global warming. 3.3% of Greenland’s ice sheet is not getting replenished from winter snow.

Scientists calculated the ratio of area getting new ice to those starved of new ice and figured this much sea level rise is in the pipeline no matter what.