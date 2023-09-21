Zelenskyy Delivers Upbeat Message To U.S. Lawmakers On War Progress As Some Republican Support Softens

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is delivering an upbeat message to U.S. lawmakers in a whirlwind visit to Washington.

Zelenskyy briefed lawmakers on the state of the war Thursday and told them Ukrainians “are winning.”

Zelenskyy was facing Republicans who are now questioning the flow of American dollars that for 19 months has helped keep his troops in the fight against Russian forces.

Zelenskyy will also meet with President Joe Biden at the White House.

It’s Zelenskyy’s second visit to Washington since Russia invaded and comes as Biden’s request to Congress for another $24 billion for Ukraine is hanging in the balance.