Zac Efron, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Josh Groban, Elle Fanning Added to “Disney Family Singalong”
ABC’s upcoming Disney Family Singalong just got a lot more star power. It was announced Monday that Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Josh Groban, Tori Kelly, Elle Fanning, and Darren Criss are among the new names who were just added to the lineup for the one-hour special. While most performers’ song selections have yet to be revealed, Grande will reportedly sing “I Won’t Say I’m In Love” from Hercules.
In addition, the original cast of High School Musical will reunite virtually to perform that show’s fan-favorite song, “We’re All in This Together.” HSM director Kenny Ortega told Deadline that after most of the original cast–including Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, and Monique Coleman–signed on for the special, star Zac Efron then jumped on board as well. “We couldn’t reach Zac until late but when we did, he immediately jumped in, of course,” Ortega said.
Plus, the Broadway company of Aladdin, including original star and Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart, will get together to sing “Friend Like Me.” The Disney Family Singalong airs Thursday, April 16, at 8 p.m. ET and will be hosted by Ryan Seacrest. Other stars set to appear on the special include John Stamos, Christina Aguilera, Thomas Rhett, Little Big Town, Josh Gad, Michael Bublé, Kristin Chenoweth, Luke Evans, Jordan Fisher, Derek and Julianne Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, Kenny Ortega, Donny Osmond, Amber Riley, and Moana star Auli’i Cravalho.