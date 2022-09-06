Youth Soccer Coach Arrested For Alleged Invasion Of Privacy

NEWBERG, Ore. – A youth soccer coach in Newberg is under arrest.

The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office has charged 47-year-old Michael Doty with two counts of attempted invasion of personal privacy.

The alleged victim in the case is a 12-year-old.

Police believer there may be more victims.

If you suspect a child may be experiencing abuse or neglect, please report your concern to the dedicated Department of Human Services Child Abuse Hotline at 503-378-6704 in Yamhill/Polk Counties or contact your local law enforcement agency.