Youth Soccer Coach Arrested For Alleged Invasion Of Privacy
September 6, 2022 12:25PM PDT
NEWBERG, Ore. – A youth soccer coach in Newberg is under arrest.
The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office has charged 47-year-old Michael Doty with two counts of attempted invasion of personal privacy.
The alleged victim in the case is a 12-year-old.
Police believer there may be more victims.
If you suspect a child may be experiencing abuse or neglect, please report your concern to the dedicated Department of Human Services Child Abuse Hotline at 503-378-6704 in Yamhill/Polk Counties or contact your local law enforcement agency.