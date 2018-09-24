Youth Pastor Arrested
By Pat Boyle
|
Sep 24, 2018

Beaverton, Or. –  Beaverton Police have arrested a youth pastor from Mountain Park Church in Lake Oswego and charged him with online sexual corruption of a minor. Police say alert parents who monitored their child’s cell phone told them about  30 year old Ryan Mutchler’s  potential behavior.

Police arrested him after he had a text message exchange with an under cover detective. police say during the exchange, he talked about wanting to have a sexual relationship with a 14 year old girl. Police think there is a potential for more victims since he worked with kids.  Any additional victims or anyone with information regarding Mr. Mutchler’s behavior are asked to call 503-629-0111 and talk to a Beaverton Police officer.

Mutchler also helped out with the Aloha High School marching band program on a short term basis.

 

 

 

