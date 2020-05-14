      Breaking News
Youth At MacLaren Youth Correctional Facility Tests Positive For COVID-19

May 14, 2020 @ 4:48pm

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A young person in custody at MacLaren Youth Correctional Facility in Woodburn has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the person who tested positive did not have symptoms or appear sick but has been moved to medical isolation, according to the Oregon Youth Authority.

This is the first positive test of a youth in the agency’s custody.

Officials say 12 youths at the facility volunteered to take a COVID-19 test after an employee with whom they had contact tested positive for coronavirus and was quarantined.

Of the remaining 11, officials say 10 tested negative and one is pending.

