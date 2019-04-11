Your Chance To Name A Planet

The astronomers who discovered the biggest unnamed minor planet in our solar system are inviting the public to help name it. Astronomers Meg Schwamb, Mike Brown, and David Rabinowitz put out the invitation in an article published Wednesday in The Planetary Society. The International Astronomical Union has come up with three names and is now asking people to vote.

You can vote at 2007or10.name.

The names are all associated with mythological creatures.

They are Gonggong, a Chinese water god known for creating chaos, causing flooding, and tilting the Earth. Holle is a European winter goddess of fertility, rebirth, and women. The third nominee is Vili, a Nordic deity who helped defeat the frost giant Ymir and used Ymir’s body to create the universe.