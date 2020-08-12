      Weather Alert

You Won’t Be Stopped For Expired Oregon Tags On Your Car Until 2021

Aug 12, 2020 @ 1:41pm

Portland, Ore. – Here’s a little good news for everyone driving around with expired tags in Oregon. You don’t have to get them renewed until next year! The Covid-19 leniency period for expired tags in Oregon has been extended through December 31st. Governor Kate Brown signed a new law allowing the extra time. David House with DMV tells FM News 101 KXL you’ll still be pulled over for speeding and other traffic violations:

Read more from ODOT:

Governor Kate Brown signed into law Senate Bill 1601 on July 7, 2020. The bill passed the Oregon Legislature
during the 1st Special Session of 2020.
Senate Bill 1601 creates a moratorium for certain traffic violations between March 1, 2020 and December 31,
2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent closure of DMV field offices.

Senate Bill 1601 prevents a police officer from issuing the following traffic citations:

 Unlawful parking in a space reserved for persons with disabilities under ORS 811.615
 Operating a vehicle without driving privileges under ORS 807.010
 Failure to register a vehicle under ORS 803.300
 Failure to pay the appropriate registration fee under ORS 803.315
 Permitting unlawful operation of an unregistered vehicle under ORS 803.320
 Purchase and use of an out-of-state registered vehicle by a resident under ORS 803.325
 Failure to surrender out-of-state registration under ORS 803.380
 Failure to submit a declaration of weight under ORS 803.440
 Failure to renew vehicle registration under ORS 803.455
 Improper display of validating stickers under ORS 803.560
 Failure of a person to hold a trip permit when required under ORS 803.600 (10)

Additionally, Senate Bill 1601 directs the courts to dismiss any of the violations listed above between March 1,
2020 and December 31, 2020.
In addition to the citation moratorium, other government entities and private businesses are encouraged to
exercise similar flexibility and understanding when presented with an Oregon DMV-issued credential that
expired during this timeframe.

