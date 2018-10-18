You Want A 20% Tip For What?

Do you feel pressure to tip on those iPAD registers? You know the ones where the cashier flips the screen over and you are supposed to put in your recommended tip. Usually—it’s like 15% 20% or even 25% or CUSTOM TIP …but what if you don’t WANT to tip for that cup of coffee….or bakery item…or ice cream cone? It’s an awkward situation for a lot of people according to The Wall Street Journal.

They talked to some customers who are embarrassed because other people can see what they put in….They also talked to the cashier who is trying to look away on purpose so the customer doesn’t think he or she is watching what kind of tip is being put in.

You Want 20% for Handing Me a Muffin?

https://www.wsj.com/articles/you-want-20-for-handing-me-a-muffin-the-awkward-etiquette-of-ipad-tipping-1539790018