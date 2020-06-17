      Weather Alert

You can’t tolerate crimes against property because it creates the impression that these crimes are okay

Jun 17, 2020 @ 10:40am

Lars brings on regular guest, Dr. Henry Miller, Senior Fellow at the Pacific Research Institute, widely published in both scholarly journals and the popular press to discuss the impressions that the protests, looting, and rioting are leaving behind in the torn up communities they are taking place in. Dr. Miller explains, “if a window in a building is broken and left unrepaired, all the rest of the windows will soon be broken.” In other words, you can’t tolerate crimes against property because it creates the impression that these actions are okay. Listen below for  more.

