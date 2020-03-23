You Can Still Watch Sports, Just Not The Same Sports
By Cooper Banks
There are still many sports competitions to watch, just…E-Sports. I came upon the revelation today. The popularity of E-Sports, both for entertainment and for-profit (gambling), could explode in the coming months.
For instance, this weekend we saw NASCAR drivers take part in a virtual “eNASCAR iRacing” event.
It’s pretty life-like, I must say and it’s certainly thrilling in spots. Given the right viewer perspective and the atmosphere created by a virtual “crowd” in attendance, E-Sports could vill the void for sports fans everywhere.
Not kidding — I watched a video that a buddy of mine posted to Facebook. It was just him playing a game of EA Sports’ “FIFA 2018”.
Granted, I’m sure there will be plenty of people who just grab the PS4, Xbox One, or PC controller and just play the games themselves, but I can imagine a few months down the road where major networks begin regularly scheduled broadcasts of E-sporting events.
I’m sure there could be gambling revenue in that.
What a world…what a time, eh?