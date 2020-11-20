You Can Still Experience ZooLights…From Your Car
Visitors drive through ZooLights at the Oregon Zoo. ©Oregon Zoo/ photo by Michael Durham
PORTLAND, Ore. — Zoolights starts ups this Sunday at the Oregon Zoo, as a drive-thru attraction.
Nikki Simmons who is the event manager for the Oregon Zoo told KXL that the drive-thru does have advantages. Imagine your nice and snug in your vehicle as you cruise through the Oregon Zoo gazing at 1.5 Million lights…as it rains. It can also help keep you safe.
Tickets for Zoolights must be purchased ahead of time, masks are required for check in.
To help ensure a safe experience for all, the following measures will be in place during this year’s ZooLights:
- Timed ticketing/limited attendance: All guests, including members, must reserve their ZooLights tickets in advance via the zoo website. Tickets are only available up to one week in advance of the visit date.
- Masks/face coverings: Drive-through guests do not need to wear masks while enjoying the lights from inside their vehicle. Masks are required, however, during check-in and other interactions with ZooLights staff.
For more information on ZooLights, CLICK HERE.