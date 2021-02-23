You Can Now Help A Local Hungry Family In Need With A Trip To Starbucks

“Starbucks is committed to doing our part to alleviate hunger in the U.S., especially now as food banks are navigating the growing hunger crisis due to the pandemic,” says Jane Maly, social impact director at Starbucks. “Now, more than ever, it is critical to ensure we are rescuing all available food and donating it to communities in need.”
“Now, roughly a year into the pandemic, hunger in Oregon has almost doubled. Nearly 1 in 5 people in our communities face hunger today, up from 1 in 11 just a year ago,” said Susannah Morgan, Oregon Food Bank CEO. “The FoodShare program exemplifies what we can accomplish when we work together to find creative solutions to food insecurity. We are proud to partner with Starbucks in a shared effort to emerge stronger from this crisis and end hunger for good.”
FoodShare donations will be made year-round and distributed to community members through food assistance organizations within the Oregon Food Bank Network — including Packed with Pride in Washington County, Oregon and Clark County Food Bank in Vancouver, Washington. Packed with Pride provides home-delivered food and meals to families and community members in the Tigard-Tualatin School District. Clark County Food Bank serves as a central hub for 130 food distribution sites throughout Southwest Washington. Food donated through the FoodShare program will include Protein Boxes, breakfast sandwiches, paninis and yogurt.
Prior to the pandemic, the Oregon Food Bank Network’s 1,400 food assistance sites served more than 865,000 people annually. This number has increased dramatically in the wake of COVID-19, with many families experiencing food insecurity for the first time and many more feeling the compounded impact of job and income loss on top of generational poverty. Whatever the situation, food is available to all who need it. Local food assistance sites can be found online at OregonFoodFinder.org or by calling 2-1-1.
