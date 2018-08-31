Yes, It Was The King Of Pop
By Rebecca Marshall
|
Aug 31, 2018 @ 8:45 AM

Simpson creator Matt Groening is finally confirming.  Michael Jackson really did provide a voice for one of the episodes.  For years, people wondered if that really was Michael Jackson on the Simpsons. Groening tells the Australian show “The Weekly” that he got a call late at night from Jackson saying he wanted to be on the show.  But, he hung up on him because he thought it was a prank.  Once they realized it was the real deal, he put Jackson on the show.  He denied it for some time to protect Jackson from breaching a contract that he had with another company.  Now, that doesn’t matter.  Obviously.  Here’s the episode.

 

