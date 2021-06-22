      Weather Alert

Ya Ya: New Cantonese BBQ Comes to Portland!

Jun 22, 2021 @ 6:58am
A new Cantonese barbeque restaurant, YāYā (Yā meaning duck in Mandarin), is set to open on NE Alberta Avenue June 23.
 
It’s spearheaded by Steven Chin and Portland restaurateur Micah Camden and will feature a limited menu of authentic Cantonese barbeque dishes and sides like Cantonese Roast Duck, Soy Sauce Chicken, Crispy Pork Belly, Char Siu and more. 
Most of the produce and ingredients will come from local farms, as well as, free-range chicken and duck from Mary’s Farm in California. The restaurant, located at 1451 NE Alberta Street, is situated in a building owned by HMS Development Partner and NFL all-pro defensive lineman, Ndamukong Suh, who is also a partner in the restaurant. The interior boasts a gorgeous mid-century modern-inspired lobby, spacious outdoor seating and a state-of-the-art commercial kitchen with large roasting ovens.
Chin is a second-generation Chinese American, he developed his love for Chinese cooking and in particular, Cantonese barbeque, while visiting his grandparent’s grocery store in Manhattan’s Chinatown on the weekends.
TAGS
Cantonese BBQ Micah Camden Ndamukong Suh northease Portland Steve Chin Yaya
Popular Posts
Entire Portland Police Rapid Response Team Resigns
Governor Inslee Chooses A Date To Reopen The State
Portland Police Officer Indicted Over Alleged Use Of Force Against Protester
Governor Inslee Announces "A Heroes Thanks" Vaccine Incentive Program
70% Of Eligible Residents Fully Vaccinated In King County
Connect With Us Listen To Us On