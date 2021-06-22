Weather Alert
Veronica Eats
Ya Ya: New Cantonese BBQ Comes to Portland!
Jun 22, 2021 @ 6:58am
A new Cantonese barbeque restaurant,
YāYā
(Yā meaning duck in Mandarin), is set to open on NE Alberta Avenue
June 23.
It’s spearheaded by Steven Chin and Portland restaurateur Micah Camden and will feature a limited menu of authentic Cantonese barbeque dishes and sides like Cantonese Roast Duck, Soy Sauce Chicken, Crispy Pork Belly, Char Siu and more.
Most of the produce and ingredients will come from local farms, as well as, free-range chicken and duck from Mary’s Farm in California. The restaurant, located at 1451 NE Alberta Street, is situated in a building owned by HMS Development Partner and NFL all-pro defensive lineman,
Ndamukong Suh
, who is also a partner in the restaurant. The interior boasts a gorgeous mid-century modern-inspired lobby, spacious outdoor seating and a state-of-the-art commercial kitchen with large roasting ovens.
C
hin is a second-generation Chinese American, he developed his love for Chinese cooking and in particular, Cantonese barbeque, while visiting his grandparent’s grocery store in Manhattan’s Chinatown on the weekends.
