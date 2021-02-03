Yakima Teen Charged With Killing Stepfather
YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) – An 18-year-old Yakima man has been charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of his stepfather.
Jonathan Hidalgo is accused of shooting Charles Ellis Wade Mills at their home on Jan. 27.
Officers went to the home around 10:45 p.m. after Hidalgo called 911 to report the shooting.
Officers said Hidalgo made statements in the call that linked him to the killing.
Mills was pronounced dead at the scene.
An autopsy determined he died from a single shot to the head.
Hidalgo is being held at the Yakima County jail in lieu of $1 million bail.