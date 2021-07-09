Yakima County Man Guilty Of Shooting Woman, Trying To Kill Witness

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) – A Yakima County Superior Court jury has found a Wapato gang member guilty of shooting a woman in 2017, and trying to arrange the killing of one of the witnesses two years later.
Jurors concluded their deliberations Thursday. Michael Joseph Allred was found guilty of four counts of first-degree assault and one count each of unlawful firearms possession, attempted first-degree murder, attempted first-degree arson, witness tampering and felony harassment.
Jurors also found that Allred used a firearm in each of the assault counts, which adds an additional five years on a sentence for each finding.