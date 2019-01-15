Wyden Wants Travel Docs Of Saudi Nationals

Washington DC – Oregon Senator Ron Wyden is demanding travel records from the feds. He wants to know why five Saudi nationals in Oregon can skip the country while facing criminal charges.

He is asking the US Customs and Border Protection agency to hand over travel documents for these five guys. One is wanted for having child porn on his computer. Two others are accused of rape. The other two are accused of hit and run. Oregon live says the Saudi government helped with bail and legal fees in four of the cases.

Wyden’s letter to the federal agency asks how were these students able to leave the US when they had to surrender their passports. Oregon live says Homeland Security and the US Marshall’s Service think one of the young men skipped out using a false passport and on a private plane that could have been provided by the Saudi government.