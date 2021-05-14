WWII PT 658 Honors Young Cadets With Boat Trip
PORTLAND, Ore– The only operational PT Boat from WWII has a home here in Portland on Swan Island. The non profit runs a museum. People from all over the world donate to keep it well maintained.
To celebrate young cadets who just graduated from high school and have enlisted in the service, members of the PT crew will take them for a ride on the Willamette River and feed them lunch. The students have enlisted in the Air Force, Navy, Army and Marine Corps.