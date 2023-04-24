WSU Vancouver Set To Graduate 847 Students.

Vancouver, Wash. — Washington State University Vancouver is set to honor a total of 847 graduating students this year, including those from the fall 2022 and spring and summer 2023 terms. The commencement ceremony will take place at 1 p.m. on May 6 at the RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater in Ridgefield, Washington. No tickets are required, and parking is free. The seating area opens at 11:30 a.m., and parking opens at 11 a.m. In addition, the ceremony will be live-streamed on WSU Vancouver’s YouTube channel.

Both guests and graduates are expected to go through a metal detector at the entry, and guns, pocketknives, and other weapons are prohibited. Any belongings brought to the event will be searched, and only small clutches, wristlets, or fanny packs no larger than 4.5×6.5 inches, or clear plastic bags no larger than 12x12x6 inches will be allowed inside.

The 2023 graduates include 40 doctoral candidates and 68 master’s candidates, who will receive degrees in various fields such as anthropology, biology, business administration, computer science, education, and more. The 739 bachelor’s candidates will receive degrees in several fields, including neuroscience, public affairs, sociology, and strategic communication, among others.

During the ceremony, five awards will be presented, including the Chancellor’s Awards for service, equity, research, and student achievement, as well as the Students’ Award for Teaching Excellence. The Chancellor’s Award for Service to WSU Vancouver will be presented to Mike Iyall, a tribal elder and historian of the Cowlitz Tribe. Thabiti Lewis, associate vice chancellor for academic affairs and professor of English, will receive the Chancellor’s Award for Advancing Equity. Deepti Singh, assistant professor in the School of the Environment, will receive the Chancellor’s Award for Research Excellence. The Chancellor’s Award for Student Achievement will be given to Scott Houston, who will receive his bachelor’s degree in human development. Gunjan Gakhar, associate professor of biological sciences, will receive the Students’ Award for Teaching Excellence.

WSU Vancouver is located on the homelands of Chinook and Taidnapam peoples and the Cowlitz Indian Tribe. The university offers affordable, high-quality baccalaureate and graduate-level education and helps drive economic growth through relationships with local businesses and industries, schools, and nonprofit organizations.