WSU Cop Accused Of Sexual Misconduct On Duty Resigns

November 4, 2022 6:25PM PDT
PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) – A Washington State University police sergeant accused of sexual misconduct while on duty has resigned. KXLY-TV reports

Police Sgt. Matt Kuhrt submitted his resignation effective Tuesday.

Officials say a university investigation found Kuhrt engaged in predatory grooming behavior, made sexually explicit comments and nonconsensual physical contact with coworkers, and engaged in sexual activities while on duty.

In August, three members of WSU Police’s command staff retired before they were to be disciplined for mishandling the sergeant’s sexual misconduct allegations.

Retired Pullman Police Chief Gary Jenkins has been appointed as interim chief, and Dawn Daniels as assistant chief.

