WSP: Hit & Run Leaves Autistic Child Critically Injured
By Cooper Banks
|
Jan 30, 2019 @ 1:14 PM

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington State Patrol Troopers say a hit and run driver critically injured an autistic child this week.

The man is now wanted by state police.

Troopers say they’re looking for a man named Irven Jacobs.  They aren’t sure where Irven lives.

On Sunday evening, Police say Jacobs hit and critically injured a 10-year-old autistic boy who had wondered away from home.

The collision happened along Highway 101 near Oyster Bay road outside Olympia.

Investigators say Jacobs abandoned his vehicle in Shelton, about 10 miles from the scene of the crash.

WSP is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

You’re asked to call Washington State Police if you know where Jacobs might be.

