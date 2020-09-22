      Weather Alert

Wrong Way Driver Killed In Crash On Interstate 5

Sep 22, 2020 @ 4:18pm

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was killed when he crashed his car into oncoming traffic on Interstate 5 northbound just north of the Highway 99W/Barbur Blvd. interchange around 3:45 on Tuesday morning.

Dispatchers received several reports of a driver going southbound in the northbound lanes.  As they were responding, a crash was reported involving two vehicles that collided head-on.

45-year-old Damian Alexander of Vancouver was pronounced dead at the scene.  The driver of the vehicle he hit head-on was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.  A third driver involved in a minor collision pulled off the freeway and was not hurt.

Traffic was diverted off the interstate at Hwy. 99W to Terwilliger.  All lanes were reopened just before 7:30am.

This was the 36th traffic fatality of the year in Portland.

TAGS
Barbur Blvd. Highway 99W Interstate 5 Portland traffic fatality
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ground Zero With Clyde Lewis Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro