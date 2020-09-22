Wrong Way Driver Killed In Crash On Interstate 5
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was killed when he crashed his car into oncoming traffic on Interstate 5 northbound just north of the Highway 99W/Barbur Blvd. interchange around 3:45 on Tuesday morning.
Dispatchers received several reports of a driver going southbound in the northbound lanes. As they were responding, a crash was reported involving two vehicles that collided head-on.
45-year-old Damian Alexander of Vancouver was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle he hit head-on was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. A third driver involved in a minor collision pulled off the freeway and was not hurt.
Traffic was diverted off the interstate at Hwy. 99W to Terwilliger. All lanes were reopened just before 7:30am.
This was the 36th traffic fatality of the year in Portland.