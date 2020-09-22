      Weather Alert

Wrong Way Driver Causes Fatal Crash On Interstate 5

Sep 22, 2020 @ 5:21am

PORTLAND, Ore. — All lanes of Interstate 5 northbound are shut down this morning as the Portland Police Major Crash Team investigates a fatal crash.

Several reports of a wrong-way driver going southbound in the northbound lanes just north of the Highway 99W/Barbur Blvd. interchange came in around 3:45.

Three vehicles were involved and two of the vehicles collided head-on.

One driver was killed, a second injured and the third was not hurt.

Traffic is being diverted off the interstate at Hwy. 99W to Terwilliger and the closure is expected to last for several hours.

TAGS
Barbur Blvd. Highway 99W Interstate 5 Portland traffic fatality
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ground Zero With Clyde Lewis Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro