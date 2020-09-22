Wrong Way Driver Causes Fatal Crash On Interstate 5
PORTLAND, Ore. — All lanes of Interstate 5 northbound are shut down this morning as the Portland Police Major Crash Team investigates a fatal crash.
Several reports of a wrong-way driver going southbound in the northbound lanes just north of the Highway 99W/Barbur Blvd. interchange came in around 3:45.
Three vehicles were involved and two of the vehicles collided head-on.
One driver was killed, a second injured and the third was not hurt.
Traffic is being diverted off the interstate at Hwy. 99W to Terwilliger and the closure is expected to last for several hours.