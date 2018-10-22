Wrong Way Crash On I-5

Photo courtesy of Brandon Ison

Portland, Or. – An SUV crashed into another car as the SUV headed southbound in the northbound lanes of I-5 near the Terwilliger curves early today. It happened around 1:30 this morning. We are waiting for more information from Portland Police and Oregon State Police.

Federal Highway Administration says wrong way crashes kill between 300 and 400 people every year. It says the most frequent cause for such crashes is driver error and says the most common reason is drivers under the influence of drugs, alcohol or medication. We do not know if alcohol played a role in this morning’s crash.