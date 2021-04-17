Crash on I-5 at Greeley Avenue kills two men
Early Saturday morning Portland Police were called out to a report of a serious injury crash on Northbound I-5 at North Greeley Avenue.
Officers arrived and found that two cars had crashed and one driver had been killed in the crash.
Another driver was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
Police say there are no other injuries related to the crash.
According to police investigation indicates that one of the cars was driving driving southbound in the northbound lanes and struck the other vehicle head-on.
Both drivers were said to be adult men.