WrestleMania 36 Delivers 2 Nights of Action Despite Pay-Per-View-Only Audiences
For the first time in history, WrestleMania 36 took place in front of a bunch of empty seats, as fans were not allowed to watch in person because of the coronavirus. However, Sports Illustrated reports there were still some highlights for the fans to enjoy during the pay-per-view telecast.
Night one featured a strong tag match that saw Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross win the Women’s Tag Team Championship. Becky Lynch retained her SmackDown title, Ken Owens defeated Seth Rollins, and John Morrison was victorious in his first match in nine years. The Undertaker won Saturday’s main event, defeating AJ Styles in a throwback performance, and setting up a possible rematch in WrestleMania 37.
On Sunday’s night two, this highlights included The Fiend defeating John Cena, Gronk winning the 24/7 Championship, and Bayley defeating Sasha Banks, Naomi, Tamina and Lacey Evans to retain the SmackDown Women’s Championship. In Sunday’s main event, Drew McIntyre defeated Brock Lesnar to win the WWE Championship.