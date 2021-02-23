      Weather Alert

Wounded Deputy Returns To Work

Feb 23, 2021 @ 7:20am

HILLSBORO, Ore.– Washington County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jeremy Braun returns to full duty today.  Two years ago in August, he was one of two deputies shot multiple times following a couple of hour chase on foot in the heavily wooded area near Hagg Lake.

The man had robbed a home nearby stealing some guns.  Sergeant Braun received life-threatening injuries when he was shot in the neck and chest.  He was life-flighted to OHSU.

Sgt. Braun spent months in the hospital and physical therapy.  He had to learn to walk and talk again.

He will be stationed at the Hillsboro office.

TAGS
bullets chase Hagg Lake Injuries robbery severe shot WCSO Woods
Popular Posts
Damage Slowing Progress On Fully Restoring Power From Storm
COVID-19 Vaccine Update
Police Confirm Body Found In Columbia River Is That Of Antonio Amaro-Lopez
How is Sheila Jackson-Lee pushing to trample your 2nd amendment rights?
Man Shot & Killed In Aloha