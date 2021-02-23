Wounded Deputy Returns To Work
HILLSBORO, Ore.– Washington County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jeremy Braun returns to full duty today. Two years ago in August, he was one of two deputies shot multiple times following a couple of hour chase on foot in the heavily wooded area near Hagg Lake.
The man had robbed a home nearby stealing some guns. Sergeant Braun received life-threatening injuries when he was shot in the neck and chest. He was life-flighted to OHSU.
Sgt. Braun spent months in the hospital and physical therapy. He had to learn to walk and talk again.
He will be stationed at the Hillsboro office.