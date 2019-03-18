Would your place of worship survive an attack from a crazed gunman?

With the shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh and the recent shooting in New Zealand, many churches started looking to have their own security. The folks at the United States Concealed Carry Association (USCCA) have a offered free training to protect our houses of worship. Lars speaks with Editor of USCCA’s Concealed Carry Magazine Kevin Michalowski to tell Lars how to prevent mass shooting in the future. Listen below.

