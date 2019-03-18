Would your place of worship survive an attack from a crazed gunman?
By
|
Mar 18, 2019 @ 10:27 AM

With the shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh and the recent shooting in New Zealand, many churches started looking to have their own security. The folks at the United States Concealed Carry Association (USCCA) have a offered free training to protect our houses of worship. Lars speaks with Editor of USCCA’s Concealed Carry Magazine Kevin Michalowski to tell Lars how to prevent mass shooting in the future. Listen below.

The post Would your place of worship survive an attack from a crazed gunman? appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Is a world that revolves around technology leading to an explosion of mental issues? Should government departments be held accountable for breaking the law? What do the recent job numbers say about the American economy? Why are so many police recruits washing out? How common is it for people to bribe their way into a good college? Why does Washington State’s Congress seem to be taking so many shots at gun owners?
Comments