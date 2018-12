An Ohio father’s message about bullying has gone viral. Matt Cox’s daughter was suspended from riding the school bus on Nov. 30th due to bullying, WEWS reports. Cox said his daughter told him that he had to drive her to school the following week, but he decided to teach her lesson instead. Listen below.

The post Would you make your kid walk to school if she’s kicked off the bus for bullying? appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.