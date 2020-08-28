Worthless Wheeler Tells Trump In A Letter ‘I Don’t Need Your Help, I’ve Got These Riots Under Control’
In a open letter to President Trump, cowardly mayor Ted Wheeler tells the president he doesn’t want any more federal help because “There is no place for looting, arson, or vandalism in our city.” and “Those who commit criminal acts will be apprehended and prosecuted under the law.” Well Ted sure has done a bang up job so far of preventing looting, and fires, and prosecuting the few rioters that Wheeler has allowed the PPB to arrest.
Here Lars talk about this letter of idiocy below, and read the letter for yourself HERE.
