World Record Rabbit Goes Missing
LONDON (AP) – It’s a big bunny. And a big reward is being offered for its return. Authorities in central England say one of the world’s biggest bunnies has been rabbit-napped from its home. His name is Darius, a Continental Giant rabbit – and in this case, that’s not just a species, it’s a description. Fully stretched out, Darius is 4 feet, 3 inches long – and his variety can grow up to 20 pounds. The rabbit holds the Guinness World Records citation for the world’s longest rabbit. Meanwhile the owner is literally upping the ante for its safe return. Annette Edwards first offered a $1,370 reward – but has increased it to about $3,000.