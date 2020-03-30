World Health Organization Calls Alcohol an “Unhelpful Coping Strategy” for Quarantine
Dr. Aiysha Malik of the World Health Organization (WHO) says alcohol use is an “unhelpful coping strategy” for those staying home in coronavirus lockdown, The Independent reports. Malik acknowledges that many turn to drugs and alcohol during stressful times, but warns using them “can make things worse,” and also said it’s vital that resources for alcoholics and drug users remain open during the lockdown, as the risk for relapse is higher.
Dr Malik offered some basic strategies to help people look after their mental wellbeing; eating healthily, exercise, ensuring they get enough sleep and social support.