KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Workers At Mack Trucks Reject Contract And Join The Thousands Of UAW Picketers Already On Strike

October 9, 2023 10:02AM PDT
Share
Workers At Mack Trucks Reject Contract And Join The Thousands Of UAW Picketers Already On Strike
File – A hood ornament is seen on a used Mack truck on a lot in Evans City, Pa., Jan. 9, 2020. Union workers at Mack Trucks have voted down a tentative five-year contract agreement reached with the company. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

DETROIT (AP) — Union workers at Mack Trucks are on strike after voting down a tentative five-year contract agreement that negotiators had reached with the company.

The United Auto Workers said 4,000 unionized workers walked out at 7 a.m. Monday, adding to labor turmoil in the industry that has ensnared all three big Detroit automakers.

Union President Shawn Fain said in a letter to Mack parent company Volvo Trucks that 73% of workers voted against the deal in results counted on Sunday.

The UAW represents Mack workers in Pennsylvania, Maryland and Florida.

Union leaders had reached a tentative agreement on the deal on Oct. 1.

More about:
Mack Trucks
strike
UAW

Popular Posts

1

Oregon Food Bank Says Sorry Timmy, You’re Too White To Eat Today
2

Average Long-Term US Mortgage Rate Surges To 7.49%, Its Highest Level Since December 2000
3

Two Arrested For Attempted Carjacking In Southeast Portland
4

Pop Star Shakira Charged With Tax Evasion In Spain
5

Higher Gas Prices Lift Fed's Preferred Inflation Gauge, But Underlying Price Pressures Remain Mild