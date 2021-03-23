Worker Killed In Explosion And Fire At Seed Facility Near Silverton
SILVERTON, Ore. — One person was killed in an explosion and fire at a seed facility south of Silverton on Tuesday morning.
The victim was trapped on the second story. Their name has not been released. Another worker was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Firefighters were called to Riches Seeds on Riches Drive NE around 9:00am.
Investigators believe the fire was caused by a dust explosion. Heavy dark smoke and fire could be seen several miles away.