Work Underway On One Of Trimet’s Biggest Projects In History; Steel Bridge Closed To Drivers, Buses, Max Until End Of August
Portland, Ore. – The Steel Bridge in downtown Portland is now closed for about a month. Monday will be the first weekday commuters will notice closures and delays as Trimet is now working around the clock on their biggest and most ambitious improvement project in decades. Crews are replacing about 9,000 feet of track, switches, and other components around the Steel Bridge. Every Max line uses this half mile section of track making it the most used, and most important in their entire system.
For Trimet Riders it means you need to give yourself at least an extra 30 minutes to an hour, plan ahead, check for schedule changes and shuttle bus info here: trimet.org/steelbridge
For drivers it means you’ll need to use a different route. Also note, Trimet says the extra shuttle buses running will have their own dedicated lane on the nearby Broadway Bridge to speed up service time. Trimet also encourages riders if they can to ride at other times, use the streetcar, ride a bike, or telecommute if possible.