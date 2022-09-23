KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Work Continues To Remove Derelict Ships From Columbia River

September 23, 2022 1:43PM PDT
PORTLAND, Ore. — The second of two derelict ships in the Columbia River off Hayden Island will be moved starting Saturday.

The Alert and Sakarissa came to Portland in 2006 with plans to restore them.  That fell through and they eventually sank earlier this year.  The ships have been an eyesore for years.

The Coast Guard dewatered and re-floated the Sakarissa.  It was towed to a repair yard to offload oil this past Monday.

The Alert should be gone in a week depending on if there are any issues.  It will be lifted out of the water, inspected and towed to the repair yard.  If any fuel spills or if the ship breaks apart, it could take longer.

