Woolsey Fire: The Latest From Malibu

The Woolsey Fire, which broke out in Chatsworth on the afternoon of Thursday, November 8, and reached Malibu early Friday morning, continues to burn throughout the city. A mandatory evacuation was issued for all of Malibu on Friday, November 9. The following is the latest confirmed information:

UPDATE SUNDAY NOVEMBER 11, 12:00 PM

The following information was confirmed by LA County Fire and other first responders.

Current estimate – 83,275 acres, 10% contained.

Malibu still under mandatory evacuation

200 LA County Sheriff Deputies in Woolsey Fire area

ROAD CLOSURES

PCH closed to all traffic between LA/Ventura from County line and Sunset Blvd.

US-101 closed between Reyes Adobe and Valley Circle. The CHP is hoping to re-open the freeway in both directions this afternoon, however off ramps from Reyes Adobe to Parkway Calabasas will remain closed

SMOKE ADVISORY

Smoke and ash from the Woolsey Fire has been carried far beyondthe immediate fire area by the same winds that fuel the fires. Residents throughoutmuch of Los Angeles may be experiencing the effects of poor air quality. Sideeffects from the smoky air include burning eyes, difficulty breathing, chestheaviness, coughing, and more.

Smoke from fires includes small particles and gases that canhave adverse health effects, particularly for sensitive individuals. Everyone should avoid unnecessary outdooractivities and prolonged exertion in smoke impacted areas. The elderly and individuals with asthma and other respiratory ailments are more susceptible to the effects of smoke anddust.

Staying indoors can help reduce exposure to smoke and dust.Keeping doors and windows closed, running an air conditioner, and using indoorair filtration devices with HEPA filters can reduce the level of particles thatcirculate indoors.

For more detailed information about protecting yourself from smoke-related illnesses, view the AQMD’s “Wildfires and Your Health” at www.aqmd.

EVACUATION CENTERS

– Camarillo Community Center, 1605 E. Burnley St, Camarillo. Accepting small animals.

– Borchard Community Center, 190 Reino Rd, Newbury Park. Accepting small animals.

– Pierce College, 7100 El Rancho Dr., Woodland Hills (Entrance off Desoto Ave)

– Canoga Park High School

– Palisades Charter High School

AT CAPACITY: Goebel Senior Adult Center – 1385 E. Janss Rd., Thousand Oaks, CA 91362

AT CAPACITY: Thousand Oaks Teen Center – 1375 E. Janss Rd., Thousand Oaks, CA 91362

AT CAPACITY: Taft Charter High School – 5461 Winnetka Ave., Woodland Hills, CA 91364

CLOSED: Thousand Oaks Community Center – 2525 N. Moorpark Rd., Thousand Oaks, CA 91360

SMALL ANIMALS

Agoura Animal Care Center (Under Mandatory Evacuation)

Animals in crates accepted at all Red Cross shelters EXCEPT Palisades Charter

LARGE ANIMALS

Industry Hills Expo Center, 16200 Temple Ave. City of Industry is opening stables for any horses being evacuated from the wildfires. Approximately 250 stalls available. Call 626-330-0324; After Hours Assistance: 626-216-6428

Pierce College (FULL)

Hansen Dam (FULL)

Antelope Valley Fairgrounds (2551 W Ave H, Lancaster)

