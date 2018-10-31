Wookie Stops By FM News 101

Portland, Or. – He came from a galaxy far, far away or did he? A Wookie and two of his buddies stopped by the Morning Show on FM News 101 on this Halloween and he knew how to get here. When he’s not being a Wookie getting ready to entertain some kids in Newberg tonight, he is Bill Sikkens, our tech expert.

Bill and two of his cos play friends will be at a store called Social Goods and will hand out candy in a good, safe environment. He says “Newberg has a thing for Halloween every year. It brings out a lot of the kids. It’s a total safe, fun family fun thing. It goes from 5pm to 7pm, maybe a little bit later and all the merchants are involved.”