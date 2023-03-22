Woodburn Police Searching for Felony Suspect

Woodburn, Ore – Police in Woodburn, Oregon, are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a wanted man who was spotted by officers on Tuesday afternoon. Jesus Camarena was observed entering a home on Williams Avenue by Woodburn Police officers who recognized him as an individual with several felony warrants. Camarena is wanted on gun charges, as well as assaulting an officer and domestic violence charges. Upon identifying the suspect, Woodburn police called in the Marion County SWAT team to establish a perimeter around the home. A shelter-in-place order was also issued for neighbors, which lasted for over an hour.

After a search of the home, officers were unable to locate Camarena. Now authorities are urging the public to contact the police if they see him. The suspect is described as a 6-foot-tall Hispanic man weighing 165 pounds with black hair.

The Woodburn Police Department has released a statement urging anyone with information regarding Camarena’s whereabouts to come forward.