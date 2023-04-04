Woodburn Man Raising Money For Charity With Cross-Country Motorcycle Ride

Woodburn, Ore. – Tim Dickerson, a former Wildland and Air Force firefighter is riding his motorcycle more than 10,000 miles from Daytona Beach, Fla. to Homer Alaska with the hopes of raising $40,000 for the Wildland Firefighter Foundation. He’s doing it as a part of the Hoka Hey Motorcycle challenge, known as one of the toughest motorcycle undertakings in the world. It takes place August 4th, 2024 and riders are encouraged to conduct fundraising efforts.

“I’ve also been a dispatcher in the Wildland firefighter community for both the Forest Service and Oregon Department of Forestry. I was also a firefighter in the International Guard for eight years,” Dickerson said “So it made sense for it to be my charity.”

The Wildland Firefighter Foundation has a mission to help families of firefighters killed in the line

of duty and to assist injured firefighters and their families. If you would like to support the charity, Dickerson is looking for donations per mile. Or if you or your company would like to sponsor the ride, Dickerson is offering decal and logo space on both his bike and the event flyer. His Facebook Page has more information.

Riders competing in the challenge have just 12 days to cross the country and they aren’t told the route ahead of time, nor are they allowed to use GPS maps.

“We start in Daytona Beach and end in Alaska, but everything in between is unknown. There’s the starting line and three checkpoints. At those four places you get a set of turn-by-turn directions. For example, it will say in 10-and-a-half miles, take a right,” said Dickerson “There are GPS trackers that are put on the motorcycles that stand to keep people accountable for staying on the route.”

Als0 a part the challenger, riders are required to sleep outside next to their bike every night, plus speeding tickets and straying from the route will result in disqualification.

“I’ll bring some high protein snacks with me, as well as stopping at gas stations for a bite. On a ride like this where you’re trying to go 1,000-1,500 miles in less than 24 hours it’s gas stop to stop. You don’t even have time to stop at fast food,” Dickerson said. “And I’m not particularly concerned about camping really. I’ve motorcycle camped before and having been in the military it’s not a big deal for me.”

To learn more about the event you can go to: https://hokaheychallenge.com/