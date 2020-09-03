Woodburn Man Admits To Killing Former Boss
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A Woodburn man accused of shooting to death his former boss in 2019 has pleaded guilty to the killing and was sentenced to life in prison.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 25-year-old Camilo Santiago-Santiago was convicted of killing 36-year-old Carl Hellinger at Heritage Specialty Foods.
Hellinger was a manager at the food processing facility, and Santiago-Santiago had recently been fired from his job there.
Clackamas County prosecutor Chris Owen said Santiago-Santiago was fired several weeks before the shooting because he repeatedly showed up to work intoxicated.
He said Santiago-Santiago’s blood alcohol content at the time of the shooting was 0.22.