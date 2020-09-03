      Weather Alert

Woodburn Man Admits To Killing Former Boss

Sep 3, 2020 @ 11:50am

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A Woodburn man accused of shooting to death his former boss in 2019 has pleaded guilty to the killing and was sentenced to life in prison.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 25-year-old Camilo Santiago-Santiago was convicted of killing 36-year-old Carl Hellinger at Heritage Specialty Foods.

Hellinger was a manager at the food processing facility, and Santiago-Santiago had recently been fired from his job there.

Clackamas County prosecutor Chris Owen said Santiago-Santiago was fired several weeks before the shooting because he repeatedly showed up to work intoxicated.

He said Santiago-Santiago’s blood alcohol content at the time of the shooting was 0.22.

Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ground Zero With Clyde Lewis Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro