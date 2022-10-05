Woodburn Educator Named 2023 Oregon Teacher Of The Year

WOODBURN, Ore. – A Woodburn educator is Oregon’s 2023 Teacher of the Year.

Rosa Floyd was surprised with the announcement Wednesday morning at Nellie Muir Elementary IB School.

The dual-immersion Kindergarten teacher was honored for her deep commitment to students and families, classroom expertise, creativity, and decades of dedication to colleagues and community.

“The best teachers meet their students where they are––they know their passions, struggles, and aspirations. Especially those who have walked in their students’ shoes. Drawing on her own background and life experiences, Rosa Floyd recognizes the critical need for students to see themselves reflected in their teachers, and their communities reflected in their classrooms,” said Governor Kate Brown. “Rosa’s passion for culture and creativity can be seen in her dedication to her students and their families, and the way she connects her classroom with the community around her. Woodburn, and all of Oregon, is lucky to have Rosa in the classroom, inspiring and enriching her students every day.”

For winning, Floyd will receive $10,000, while her school will receive $5,000.

She’ll serve as a spokesperson and representative for all Oregon teachers.

She will also receive year-long professional development and networking with other state Teachers of the Year through the Chief Council of State School Officers’ (CCSSO) National Teacher of the Year program.

Congratulations to Nellie Muir Elementary IB School educator, Rosa Floyd, the 2023 Oregon Teacher of the Year!

Read more about Rosa in our press release: https://t.co/onKFfF79T5

Thank you to @oregon_lottery for their continued support for the #ORTOY program! @WoodburnSDNews pic.twitter.com/1YoQPp5WCW — OR Dept of Education (@ORDeptEd) October 5, 2022